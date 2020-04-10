AllHipHop
Rihanna Helps Out Her Dad, Who Has Been Stricken With Coronavirus

AllHipHop Staff

R&B singer Rihanna is checking in on her father regularly, as he fights to recover from the deadly coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Rihanna helped keep her father's spirits up after learning he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Ronald Fenty, 66, told Britain's The Sun he was very ill after testing positive for the potentially deadly virus, and he has his daughter to thank for his recovery.

"My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day," he said, referring to the pop star by her birth name. "I thought I was going to die, to be honest.

"She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done."

Fenty reveals his famous daughter even purchased a ventilator for him and sent it to Barbados for him to use, but his symptoms were never bad enough for him to use it.

"I got a fever up inside of my nose," Ronald added. "I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever. I feared the worst."

According to the tabloid, Ronald spent 14 days at the Paragon Isolation Center on the island. 

