Rihanna & Jack Dorsey Donate $4.2 Million To Help Domestic Abuse Victims Affected By Coronavirus

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Barbadian philanthropist and the billionaire Twitter CEO join forces.

(AllHipHop News) Rihanna is one of the celebrities leading the way in assisting less-fortunate people during the current coronavirus pandemic. The musician/businesswoman's Clara Lionel Foundation continues to contribute funds to combat the medical, financial, and social concerns caused by COVID-19.

Previously, the Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to charities to fight coronavirus relief efforts in America, Malawi, Barbados, and other nations. Then Rihanna collaborated with Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation to offer $2 million in support of undocumented workers, healthcare workers, first responders, and vulnerable communities in Los Angeles and New York City.

Rihanna, a domestic violence survivor, is now teaming with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to present $4.2 million to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles. The joint grant will assist domestic violence victims affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The initial focus on Los Angeles is likely to expand to other locations in the future. According to reports, domestic abuse incidents have spiked around the world since governments began issuing self-distancing directives as a way to prevent the further spread of the disease.

The Los Angeles Housing Authority has determined that approximately 90 people per week have been turned away from domestic violence shelters in LA since Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a "Safer at Home" emergency order in March. In many cases, children are also being declined secure lodging.

Dorsey and Fenty's co-funded $4.2 million donation will provide 10 weeks of support including shelter, meals, and counseling for LA-area individuals, and their children, who are suffering from domestic violence. The grant will cover housing and food for 90 domestic violence victims per week with an additional 90 victims every week thereafter for 10 weeks.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty founded The Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012 in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. Since its launch, CLF has engaged in global advocacy in support of effective education and emergency response and preparedness programs.

In addition, Dorsey recently announced he was dedicating $1 billion of his equity in the financial services company Square to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts, girls' health and education, and Universal Basic Income pilot programs. The 43-year-old internet entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $3.9 billion.

