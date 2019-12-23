Rihanna Jokes About Her Long-Awaited 'R9' Album

(AllHipHop News) Rihanna's Navy has been patiently waiting for the superstar to drop her ninth studio album. Many of her followers expected Riri would deliver a new project by the end of 2019.

With just days to go before the new year, some fans are sarcastically getting annoyed with Rihanna because it looks like she will not be releasing any music soon. The 9-time Grammy winner also had jokes of her own.

"Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it," wrote Rihanna on Instagram. The message was a caption for a video of a dog in a box appearing to dance to House of Pain's "Jump Around."

Rihanna's last official album was 2016's Anti. That LP went on to be certified 3x-Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The project hosted the #1 smash "Work" featuring Drake.