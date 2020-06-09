Rihanna, Meek Mill & More Celebs Call On NY Governor Andrew Cuomo To Implement Specific Police Reform

Artists and activists want the New York state legislature to ensure police transparency by repealing 50-A.

(AllHipHop News) In the wake of George Floyd's murder, anti-police violence/anti-racism protests continue to happen all around the globe. One week ago, the music industry attempted to bring awareness to the #BlackLivesMatter movement for police reform by posting black squares on Instagram as part of #BlackoutTuesday.

Yesterday, numerous entertainers helped take a significant step towards improving America's law enforcement culture by joining forces to end the practice of hiding records of cop misconduct and abuse from the public. Artists, media figures, athletes, activists, and more signed an open letter calling for the repeal of section 50-A of New York’s Civil Rights Law which many argue protects problematic police officers.

6lack, Anderson .Paak, Angie Martinez, A$AP Ferg, Boogie, Chika, Dave East, DRAM, Future, IDK, J Balvin, Lil Dicky, Lil Tjay, Lizzo, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, Miguel, Peter Rosenberg, Post Malone, Rihanna, RZA, SAINt JHN, Saweetie, Take a Daytrip, Terius "The-Dream" Nash, Teyana Taylor, Tinashe, Tori Kelly, Wale, YG, and Young Guru are among the signatories.

The letter is addressed to New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Speaker of the New York State Assembly Carl Heastie. Cuomo has stated that he will sign legislation that repeals section 50-A if the bill passes the state legislature.

Read the "Repeal 50-A" open letter below.