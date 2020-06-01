Rihanna Overwhelmed By George Floyd's Murder

ChuckTownAssociate. 49 mins

I applaud the White Folks that where in the protest as well first of all. I see a huge turn out if what America has been shocked about how some Law Enforcers are Killing unharmed innocent Black individuals.

There is slot to say about this also because let's not forget that there is Black on Black crime that has not stop as well.

This website is called AllHipHop for the Urban community. I rarely see positive or educational comments that could reach the awareness of the African American Community.

When they hear about anything that will trigger them it's all about reacting uncivilized and thinking Worldstar events.

On the other note there are going to be riots people are Fed up and going to react. It is what it is. The country of America and the government is not establishing a constitutional system amongst citizens in society.

There is no equal rights, broken law system and no good leadership in Congress. Everyone knows and the spoken ones are not getting a fair chance to voice a fair opinion.

America and all the international governments need Prayer. Dividing people and showing people you are not important is not the remedy.

The African American culture needs good structure, economics, good education and good leadership within the grassroots of their close communities first.

There is still going to be envy, hatred and passive crime regardless. I see these African American Entertainers talking about anything. Your lyrics has glorified enough so who is going to listen to your positive side for you to say rioting or crime is not going to solve anything.

Try to reach schools, community groups and African American Community Education districts. Donate to that teach them to invest for their community.

For them not just to listen to the radio while heading to work or playing songs dancing chilling with the family. Families need to educate each other on politics, unity, family values, business entrepreneurship and more.

How to network and work together like other cultures. It's a whole lot of ideas need to be acknowledge.

Stop thinking of the words racism and slavery. Future and Evolution.