AllHipHop
Top Stories

Rihanna Overwhelmed By George Floyd's Murder

AllHipHop Staff

RiRi vented on social media about the state of America and the outrageous death of George Floyd at the hands of some cops in Minneapolis.

(AllHipHop News) Rihanna has spoken out following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Following the tragic death of 46-year-old Floyd, who died after being pinned to the ground, while unarmed and handcuffed, by a police officer who knelt on his neck and stopped him breathing, people around the world have been coming forward to condemn police brutality.

The "Work" hitmaker is the latest in a string of famous names to ht out at racially-driven police brutality, writing on Instagram: "For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I've felt has been overwhelming to say the least!

"Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart," she continued. "To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd's voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!!"

Rihanna added: "I can't shake this! I can't get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that's hindering it! Is this that f##king normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for 'drugs' or 'resisting arrest'....then what's the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor."

Cardi B, T.I., Diddy, and Trae tha Truth are among the acts who have also spoken out following Floyd's tragic death.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
ChuckTownAssociate.
ChuckTownAssociate.

I applaud the White Folks that where in the protest as well first of all. I see a huge turn out if what America has been shocked about how some Law Enforcers are Killing unharmed innocent Black individuals.

There is slot to say about this also because let's not forget that there is Black on Black crime that has not stop as well.

This website is called AllHipHop for the Urban community. I rarely see positive or educational comments that could reach the awareness of the African American Community.

When they hear about anything that will trigger them it's all about reacting uncivilized and thinking Worldstar events.

On the other note there are going to be riots people are Fed up and going to react. It is what it is. The country of America and the government is not establishing a constitutional system amongst citizens in society.

There is no equal rights, broken law system and no good leadership in Congress. Everyone knows and the spoken ones are not getting a fair chance to voice a fair opinion.

America and all the international governments need Prayer. Dividing people and showing people you are not important is not the remedy.

The African American culture needs good structure, economics, good education and good leadership within the grassroots of their close communities first.

There is still going to be envy, hatred and passive crime regardless. I see these African American Entertainers talking about anything. Your lyrics has glorified enough so who is going to listen to your positive side for you to say rioting or crime is not going to solve anything.

Try to reach schools, community groups and African American Community Education districts. Donate to that teach them to invest for their community.

For them not just to listen to the radio while heading to work or playing songs dancing chilling with the family. Families need to educate each other on politics, unity, family values, business entrepreneurship and more.

How to network and work together like other cultures. It's a whole lot of ideas need to be acknowledge.

Stop thinking of the words racism and slavery. Future and Evolution.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre Applauds White People For Protesting George Floyd's Death

Dr. Dre sat down with rap star Lil Wayne to discuss politics on the 6th episode of Young Money radio.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Ponting_jack

Meek Mill & Michael Rubin's Reform Alliance Calls For Arrest Of All Officers Involved In George Floyd's Murder

"This grave injustice must be addressed immediately."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ChuckTownAssociate.

Kevin Hart On Looting & Rioting In Response To George Floyd's Murder: For Every Action, There's A Reaction

The A-lister mentions MLK, Malcolm X, and Nat Turner.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

J. Cole Spotted Amongst Protestors in North Carolina

J. Cole walked in solidarity this weekend joining protests in his hometown.

Maria Myraine

Quavo Is Looking To Discover The Next Big Superstar

Quavo is teaming up with Triller to launch a new competition called "Step Up To The Mic."

AllHipHop Staff

John Legend's Bromance With Kanye West Is On The Rocks!

R&B star John Legend claims his friendship with Kanye West has cooled off because they are both busy, but many believe President Donald Trump may have something to do with their underlying issues.

AllHipHop Staff

Battle Rapper Tsu Surf Rally's For George Floyd In New Jersey

Tsu Surf has a lot on his plate with an upcoming album and battle, but he's not too busy to protest police brutality and the inhumane death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

AllHipHop Staff

Post Malone Supports Activists After Shocking Death Of George Floyd

Post Malone is fed up with injustice and police brutality and he's using his massive platform to let his opinion be known.

AllHipHop Staff

LL Cool J Posts #BlackLivesMatter Rap About George Floyd's Murder, Racism, Looting & More

"For four hundred years, you had your knees on our necks."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Andrew Cuomo For President! 50 Cent Endorses NY Governor!

After hearing his recent speech, 50 Cent captivated by NY governor Cuomo's speech.

Maria Myraine

by

Tronell