Rihanna Returns To Music On PartyNextDoor's New Single "Believe It"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen to the new Riri and PND collaboration.

(AllHipHop News) Many Rihanna fans have been impatiently waiting for the singer's next studio LP. It has actually been three years since they have even heard her voice on a song.

The R&B/Pop queen finally made her return to music today. Rihanna guest stars on PartyNextDoor's brand new single "Believe It" off his PARTYMOBILE album.

PARTYMOBILE arrived overnight. The project also includes contributions from Drake and Bad Bunny. PND's 15-track effort features production by Cardiak, Murda Beatz, Bizness Boi, Noah "40" Shebib, OG Parker, and more.

2017 was the last year Rihanna appeared on a released record. She hopped on N.E.R.D's "Lemon," Future's "Selfish," DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts," and Kendrick Lamar's "Loyalty." 

