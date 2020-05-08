AllHipHop
Rihanna's Foundation, Big Sean's Foundation & More Donate $3.2 Million To Detroit & Flint Organizations

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The A-list musicians are supporting Michigan residents.

(AllHipHop News) Robyn Rihanna Fenty's Clara Lionel Foundation is once again working with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to address the COVID-19 crisis. They are now turning their attention to two cities in Michigan.

The Clara Lionel Foundation, Dorsey's Start Small Fund, the David Rockefeller Fund, Lyft, the Stadler Family Foundation, and Big Sean's Sean Anderson Foundation are donating an additional $3.2 Million in COVID-19 response grants to organizations based in Detroit and Flint.

Dorsey tweeted, "$3.2m for folks in Flint and Detroit. Focus is food and water access, rental help, bail relief, and help for domestic violence survivors, homeless, foster kids, immigrants and refugees.❤️"

Food Bank Council of Michigan, The Bail Project, Community Foundation of Greater Flint, Freedom House, Center for Popular Democracy Action Fund, Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency, and Southwest Counseling Solutions each received money via Start Small and the Clara Lionel Foundation.

Previously, Fenty and Dorsey teamed up to present $4.2 million to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles in order to help domestic violence victims affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, Start Small has contributed to Covenant House, Hispanic Federation Non-Profit Emergency Assistance Fund of Puerto Rico, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, Bread of Life, Navajo Water Project, and other causes.

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation also donated $5 million to charities working on coronavirus relief efforts in America, Malawi, Barbados, and other nations. Plus, the Barbadian singer partnered with Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation to donate $2 million in support of undocumented workers, healthcare workers, first responders, and vulnerable communities in LA and NYC. 

Last month, Detroit native Big Sean was among the people that helped raise over $320,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan. The online charity event was organized to aid the BGCSM Virtual Club in providing daily programming and mental health breaks for youth 8-18 years old during the coronavirus quarantine period.

