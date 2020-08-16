AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rihanna's New Cookbook Could Be The Start Of A New Business Empire

AllHipHop Staff

The superstar singer has her sights set on dominating another line of business.

(AllHipHop News) Rihanna is planning to release a Caribbean cookbook.

Documents filed by her Roraj Trade firm with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show the star has trademarked the term Sorry, I'm Booked for use selling cookbooks and online publications.

According to British newspaper The Sun, the new book will feature some of the Bajan superstar's favorite Caribbean recipes.

A source tells the tabloid: "Rihanna's always been a fan of good food and during lockdown she worked up plans for bringing out her own book. It will include some of her favorite Caribbean recipes.

"The dream would be to bring out her own range of kitchenware too. Rihanna has proven that, as well as being a best-selling artist, she is a savvy businesswoman and those around her think this next step could be a huge hit."

Intriguingly, the trademark also covers, "science fiction, adventure, mystery, history, action, drama, documentary content, comedy, horror, romance, music, children's entertainment and thrillers," meaning the Umbrella hitmaker may be planning more than a traditional recipe tome.

It is also registered for use selling bowls, plates, pots, pans, utensils for barbecues, forks, tongs, turners, and aprons, as well as condiments like hot sauce.

The star has already enjoyed huge success with her Fenty beauty and clothing ranges in addition to her music, amassing a fortune estimated to be worth more than $588 million , despite not releasing an album since 2016's Anti.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Defends Kylie Jenner’s Cameo In "Wap" Music Video

The reality TV star/businesswoman's sultry model walk made some people upset.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Bazenation

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PointGuard_QB

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

sophia93

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Keyshia Cole Reveals Tupac's Death Row Exit Strategy Before His Murder

Keyshia Cole says Tupac told her his plan to leave Death Row to make a power move with one of the best-known executives in the business.

AllHipHop Staff

More Problems For R. Kelly - Sex Abuse Survivor Demands Money In STD Lawsuit

R. Kelly ignored a lawsuit from a woman who claims she was sexually abused by the singer, and now he's about to pay for it.

AllHipHop Staff

Akon Says African-Americans Need To Get Over Slavery

Akon says Africans and African-American's should leave slavery in the past.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Slashes Prices Of Her OnlyFans Subscription As Channel Blows Up

Cardi B's new OnlyFans account is going to make her millions of dollars.

AllHipHop Staff

Lauryn Hill Breaks Silence On Daughter's Abuse Claims

Lauryn issued a very eloquent and thoughtful statement after her daughter Selah about her relationship with her mother.

Kershaw St. Jawnson