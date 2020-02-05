Rihanna To Receive President’s Award At The 51st NAACP Image Awards

(AllHipHop News) Robyn Rihanna Fenty is set to pick up a prestigious honor at this year's NAACP Image Awards. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is presenting Rihanna with the President’s Award.

The singer/actress/businesswoman is being recognized for special achievement and distinguished public service. Previous recipients of the President’s Award include Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Muhammad Ali, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, and Jay-Z.

“Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “From her business achievements through Fenty, to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award.”

Besides Rihanna accepting the President’s Award, other stars will have the chance to walk away with an NAACP Image Award trophy. Angela Bassett, Billy Porter, Lizzo, Regina King, and Tyler Perry were nominated for Entertainer Of The Year.

Lizzo's Cuz I Love You, Beyoncé's Homecoming: The Live Album, H.E.R.'s I Used To Know H.E.R., Fantasia's Sketchbook, and India.Arie's Worthy are up for Outstanding Album. The Outstanding Motion Picture category features Dolemite Is My Name, Harriet, Just Mercy, Queen & Slim, and Us.

Outstanding Drama Series will go to either Godfather of Harlem, Greenleaf, Queen Sugar, The Chi, or Watchmen. Ballers, Black-ish, Dear White People, Grown-ish, and The Neighborhood are the nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Beyoncé's Homecoming was nominated for Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special). T.I., Cardi B, and Chance The Rapper's Rhythm + Flow was nominated for Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show.

Winners for the 51st NAACP Image Awards will be revealed February 22 at 8 pm during a live, 2-hour broadcast on BET. Voting is open to the public until February 7 at naacpimageawards.net.

“This is a historic occasion for BET Networks, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate our network’s 40th anniversary in conjunction with this milestone moment of hosting the NAACP Image Awards,” said Scott Mills, President of BET Networks. “It is our distinct privilege to be able to acknowledge contributions of talent in TV, music, movies, and literature."

Entertainer Of The Year

Angela Basset

Billy Porter

Lizzo

Regina King

Tyler Perry

Outstanding Album

“Cuz I Love You” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

“Homecoming: The Live Album” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

“I Used To Know H.E.R.” – H.E.R. (MBK Entertainment / RCA Records)

“Sketchbook” – Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)

“Worthy” – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

Outstanding New Artist

Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)

Lucky Daye (Keep Cool/RCA Records)

Mahalia (Burkmar/Warner Music UK)

Mykal Kilgore (Affective Music)

Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Khalid (RCA Records)

Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)

MAJOR. (BOE Music Group/EMPIRE)

PJ Morton (Morton Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)

H.E.R. (MBK Entertainment / RCA Records)

India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

“Enough” – Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)

“Jerome” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

“SPIRIT” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

“Stand Up” – Cynthia Erivo written by Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo (Back Lot Music)

“Steady Love” – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“Before I Let Go” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

“Hard Place” – H.E.R. (MBK Entertainment / RCA Records)

“Juice” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

“Talk” – Khalid (RCA Records)

“Motivation” – Normani (Keep Cool/RCA Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

“Brown Skin Girl” – Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & WizKiD (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

“No Guidance” – Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)

“Say So” – PJ Morton feat. JoJo (Morton Records/EMPIRE)

“Shea Butter Baby” – Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

“Show Me Love” – Alicia Keys feat. Miguel (RCA Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Carib” – David Sanchez (Ropeadope)

“Center of The Heart” – Najee (Shanachie)

“Love & Liberation” – Jazzmeia Horn (Concord Jazz)

“SoulMate” – Nathan Mitchell (Enm Music Group)

“The Dream Is You: Vanessa Rubin Sings Tadd Dameron” – Vanessa Rubin (Vanessa Rubin)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)

“I Made It Out” – John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez (Kee Music Group/Entertainment One)

“Laughter” – Bebe Winans feat. Korean Soul (Regimen Records)

“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Records/RCA Records)

“Not Yet” – Donnie McClurkin (Camdon Music/RCA Inspiration)

“Victory” – The Clark Sisters (Karew Records/Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Hard Place” – H.E.R. (MBK Entertainment / RCA Records)

“Juice” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

“No Guidance” – Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)

“Steady Love” – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

“Talk” – Khalid (RCA Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album