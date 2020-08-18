AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rihanna Trolls Donald Trump With Video Of Melania Trump

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Barbados-born singer is not a fan of the current POTUS.

(AllHipHop News) The 2020 presidential season has officially hit the final stretch as the Democratic Party began its National Convention this week. In 77 days, American voters will get to decide between Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump.

International superstar Rihanna is making it clear which candidate she is not backing this November 3. The Anti album creator is using her social media accounts to provide a countdown to Election Day when Trump can be voted out of office.

Yesterday, Rihanna posted an awkward video of First Lady Melania Trump seemingly refusing to hold hands with Donald Trump as they exited Air Force One. Riri added her song "Needed Me" as the soundtrack for the clip.

"Melania likes art. 🤷🏿‍♀️ #78days," wrote Rihanna as the video's caption. Previously, she posted photos of herself next to graffiti that read, "F*CK TRUMP." The Fenty Beauty founder captioned those images, "art. #81days."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Breaks YouTube Record For Biggest First Week U.S. Debut

The controversial single continues to dominate the charts.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

More Problems For R. Kelly - Sex Abuse Survivor Demands Money In STD Lawsuit

R. Kelly ignored a lawsuit from a woman who claims she was sexually abused by the singer, and now he's about to pay for it.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Slashes Prices Of Her OnlyFans Subscription As Channel Blows Up

Cardi B's new OnlyFans account is going to make her millions of dollars.

AllHipHop Staff

Lauryn Hill Breaks Silence On Daughter's Abuse Claims

Lauryn issued a very eloquent and thoughtful statement after her daughter Selah about her relationship with her mother.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Jam Master Jay Murdered By Close Associates

Twenty years later, two men have been arrested for killing Jam Master Jay in a drug-deal gone bad.

GrouchyGreg

by

realest357

Kim Kardashian Calls For C-Murder To Be Released From Prison

Monica is working with the criminal justice reform advocate to help the incarcerated New Orleans native.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Tomi504Boy

Cordae Drops YBN From His Name On Various Online Platforms

Other Young Boss N*ggas representatives tweet about people changing up.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Two Men Arrested For Jam Master Jay's Decades Old Murder

Run DMC's DJ, Jam Master Jay, may finally see justice after a pair of men were arrested.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

LeBron James Reveals Tune Squad Uniforms From 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Maverick Carter helps introduce the jersey the Looney Tunes characters will wear in the sports comedy.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Jizzy30