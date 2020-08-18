Rihanna Trolls Donald Trump With Video Of Melania Trump

The Barbados-born singer is not a fan of the current POTUS.

(AllHipHop News) The 2020 presidential season has officially hit the final stretch as the Democratic Party began its National Convention this week. In 77 days, American voters will get to decide between Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump.

International superstar Rihanna is making it clear which candidate she is not backing this November 3. The Anti album creator is using her social media accounts to provide a countdown to Election Day when Trump can be voted out of office.

Yesterday, Rihanna posted an awkward video of First Lady Melania Trump seemingly refusing to hold hands with Donald Trump as they exited Air Force One. Riri added her song "Needed Me" as the soundtrack for the clip.

"Melania likes art. 🤷🏿‍♀️ #78days," wrote Rihanna as the video's caption. Previously, she posted photos of herself next to graffiti that read, "F*CK TRUMP." The Fenty Beauty founder captioned those images, "art. #81days."