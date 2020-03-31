Rihanna Vows To Have At Least Three Kids In In The Next Ten Years

Rihanna is already planning out her future, and it will include at least three little adorable babies!

(AllHipHop News) Rihanna wants to become a mom-of-three before the end of the decade.

The "Umbrella" singer is not fixed on being in a committed relationship, but she wants ''three or four'' kids by 2030.

Speaking candidly to British Vogue, the star insists she's more than capable of being a single mom.

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh you got it wrong...'," she explains. "They diminish you as a mother, (if) there's not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

Meanwhile, Rihanna tells the fashion glossy she's working "very aggressively" on new music, but has no idea when she'll be dropping a new studio album, adding, "I don't want all my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules, there's no format, there's nothing. There's just good music and if I feel it, I'm putting it out.''