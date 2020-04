One of Hip-Hop's finest has died after a prolonged bout with coronavirus.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Fred The Godson has succumbed to coronavirus, after fighting the coronavirus for weeks.

The rapper was put on a ventilator on April 6 and his wife revealed that the 35-year old rapper was suffering from COVID-19. Just this week, he seemed to be making positive strides, but he died Thursday.

The condolences are pouring in.