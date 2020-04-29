Rising Rapper Smoove'L Busted With Gun In New York

Rapper Smoove L has been hit with a variety of charges after he was caught with a gun during a traffic stop.

(AllHipHop News) Smoove L has been slapped with a charge of criminal possession of a weapon after the rapper was busted with a loaded gun after running a red light in Brooklyn, New York.

Authorities told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six the Brooklyn star, real name Lefty Sanders, was driving a 2015 black Suburban on Marcus Garvey Boulevard when he ran the light at Green Avenue and pulled over.

When cops approached the SUV, there was allegedly a strong smell of marijuana coming from the driver’s seat, and the 19-year-old was found to have a loaded black Ruger firearm.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and slapped with traffic and drug summonses, according to the New York Police Department.

Smoove’L recently inked a deal with Interscope Records, and he announced on Twitter his new project, Boy From Brooklyn, drops on May 1st.