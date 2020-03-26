Rob Kardashian Denies Abusing And Burning Baby Dream In Custody War With Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian says he's cooperating with an investigation by DCFS in order to prove he is not abusing baby Dream after she came back from his house with burns and bruises.

(AllHipHop News) Rob Kardashian has hit back after his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna enlisted the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to investigate him, claiming their daughter Dream suffered multiple burns while under his care.

After three-year-old Dream returned to her mother’s house with a “severe second-degree burn” on her leg after being with Rob on March 21, Chyna turned to the DCFS to look into the reality star because she was concerned about “her daughter’s physical and emotional well-being,” according to her attorney Lynne Ciani.

It was the second time Dream had returned from Rob’s house with a bad burn.

However, Rob has insisted that his former nanny was to blame for both incidents, and she is in the process of leaving his employment.

“Unfortunately Dream has had two accidents in the last month while with this nanny,” Rob’s attorney Marty Singer said in a statement. “Following an investigation by the DCFS and the police in which Rob fully cooperated, he has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of any safety issues in his home.”

The statement went on to allege that the DCFS have also visited Chyna’s house amid third party concerns about Dream’s wellbeing, after she “arrived to Rob from Chyna with many unexplained injuries including rashes, cuts, bruises and a dislocated arm”.

“It is unfortunate that Chyna feels the need to publicly miscommunicate the situation and has once again wasted valuable public resources by calling first responders in a desperate attempt to smear Rob’s name in response to his ongoing lawsuit against her for full custody of their daughter,” Singer’s statement concluded.

The exes’ latest battle comes after Rob’s emergency bid for primary custody of Dream was denied by a judge in January.

They will face off in court later this year to fight for custody of Dream.