Roc Nation Establishes School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment At Long Island University

A Hope Scholarship program will provide debt-free education for 25% of enrolled students.

(AllHipHop News) Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter's Roc Nation company and Long Island University joined together to form the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment. Students will begin enrolling at LIU Brooklyn beginning in fall 2021.

“Pursuing higher education is an investment in one’s future. This partnership, envisioned alongside LIU President Dr. Cline, is a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City and beyond,” said Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation in a press release.

Perez continued, “We’re excited that the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge, and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent.”

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will offer undergraduate degrees in music, music technology, entrepreneurship, production, and sports management. Twenty-five percent of enrolled students will earn Roc Nation Hope Scholarships.

Selected students for the Hope Scholarship will graduate from the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment debt-free. They will also receive individualized support and mentorship. Roc Nation Hope Scholars will be selected from a pool of academically competitive, New York-based first-time freshmen with the highest need.

“Our proximity in and around New York City’s epicenter of music and sports clearly positions us to offer unparalleled experiential learning and access to professional opportunities that will launch students to success,” said LIU President Dr. Kimberly Cline. “We look forward to joining with Roc Nation to offer an unprecedented educational resource that opens up the entertainment and sports world to a new and eager generation.”

In addition, the Roc Nation School will offer summer residential camps for high school students and year-round Saturday programs for students ages 10-18. The music and sports management-based camps are set to start in the spring of 2021. Need-based scholarships will be available for the camps as well.

“After many years of working with LIU, I know how important music and sports are to both Dr. Cline and the LIU Board of Trustees, so I was thrilled to be able to partner with them for the first-ever Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment,” says Brett Yormark, Roc Nation’s President of Business Operations & Strategy. “Expansion beyond our inaugural school will certainly be considered in collaboration with Dr. Cline.”

LIU Board Chairman Eric Krasnoff adds, “We are proud to offer students the extraordinary scholarship and learning opportunities they need to achieve their goals through this creative collaboration. It embodies Long Island University’s renown as a destination for world-class education, exceptional career development, and empowering cultural initiatives.”