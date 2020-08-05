AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Roc Nation Establishes School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment At Long Island University

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

A Hope Scholarship program will provide debt-free education for 25% of enrolled students.

(AllHipHop News) Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter's Roc Nation company and Long Island University joined together to form the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment. Students will begin enrolling at LIU Brooklyn beginning in fall 2021. 

“Pursuing higher education is an investment in one’s future. This partnership, envisioned alongside LIU President Dr. Cline, is a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City and beyond,” said Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation in a press release.

Perez continued, “We’re excited that the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge, and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent.”

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will offer undergraduate degrees in music, music technology, entrepreneurship, production, and sports management. Twenty-five percent of enrolled students will earn Roc Nation Hope Scholarships.

Selected students for the Hope Scholarship will graduate from the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment debt-free. They will also receive individualized support and mentorship. Roc Nation Hope Scholars will be selected from a pool of academically competitive, New York-based first-time freshmen with the highest need.

“Our proximity in and around New York City’s epicenter of music and sports clearly positions us to offer unparalleled experiential learning and access to professional opportunities that will launch students to success,” said LIU President Dr. Kimberly Cline. “We look forward to joining with Roc Nation to offer an unprecedented educational resource that opens up the entertainment and sports world to a new and eager generation.”

In addition, the Roc Nation School will offer summer residential camps for high school students and year-round Saturday programs for students ages 10-18. The music and sports management-based camps are set to start in the spring of 2021. Need-based scholarships will be available for the camps as well. 

“After many years of working with LIU, I know how important music and sports are to both Dr. Cline and the LIU Board of Trustees, so I was thrilled to be able to partner with them for the first-ever Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment,” says Brett Yormark, Roc Nation’s President of Business Operations & Strategy. “Expansion beyond our inaugural school will certainly be considered in collaboration with Dr. Cline.”

LIU Board Chairman Eric Krasnoff adds, “We are proud to offer students the extraordinary scholarship and learning opportunities they need to achieve their goals through this creative collaboration. It embodies Long Island University’s renown as a destination for world-class education, exceptional career development, and empowering cultural initiatives.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Queen Naija Admits She Was Ignorant For Comments About “Nappy Headed" Girls

The singer-songwriter drops a Teyana Taylor-directed music video for "Pack Lite."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Runninjewelz

Rapper FBG Duck Murdered In Chicago Drive-By Shooting

RIP FBG Duck! The rapper was known to keep it real and fans are in mourning.

AllHipHop Staff

Tory Lanez Has Not Been Deported To Canada, According To Reports

Apparently, the 'Quarantine Radio' host is still in the United States.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Announces 'Wap" Single Featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Trap Selena and Hot Girl Meg link up for an internet-breaking track.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

gachalife2

Lil Yachty Reacts To His "Bayang" TikTok Video Going Viral

The 'Lil Boat 3' creator tweets his thoughts about the online attention.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigBrain