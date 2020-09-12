AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Roc Nation Hands Over "Irrefutable Evidence" In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Tory Lanez could be charged very soon for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a drunken rage.

(AllHipHop News) An arrest could be coming in the shocking shooting of hit rapper Megan thee Stallion, after an altercation with Tory Lanez back in July.

Despite originally keeping his name close to her breast, in late August she identified the Canadian rap/singer as the culprit who shot her in the feet after a house party in the Hollywood Hills.

“Yes, this n##ga Tory shot me,” Megan thee Stallion claimed in a video. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lyin’ and s##t. Stop lyin’. Why lie?”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wsz_9lkcsEY

According to Roc Nation attorney Alex Spiro, they are actively working to bring the gunman to justice.

Spiro has been working with Los Angeles District Attorney’s office and have given up evidence, including witness statements, text messages, a 911 call, video, and medical records.

“I can confirm we have turned over our investigation and files to the LA District Attorney’s office and that we remain concerned that, given the irrefutable evidence, they have yet to take action,” Alex Spiro told The New York Post.

The “WAP” singer says that she did not originally name anyone because of the racial conflict going on in the nation with police.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office stated that they had no updates on the case and that they are still “investigating.”

Tory Lanez people are mums on this, but a text message emerged earlier this week attributed to the Canadian rapper, who allegedly admitted he shot Megan after he got "too drunk."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Budden Addresses Speculation That Spotify Is Running A Smear Campaign Against Him

Did the emcee-turned-podcaster's words piss off the wrong people?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Sales Projections For 6ix9ine's 'TattleTales' Album Continue To Drop

The projections for Big Sean's 'Detroit 2' have increased.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

power_720

Check Out The Travis Scott/McDonald's Merch Collection & Commercial

The Houston-raised rapper has a signature order at participating restaurants across the country.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Cool Dude

Ciara Talks Puff Daddy Convincing Missy Elliott To Rap For The First Time On A Record

One of the Songwriters Hall of Famer's earliest appearances on a song was a feature for Gina Thompson.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Iloveyomama

Alicia Keys Partners With The NFL To Announce $1 Billion Fund For Black-Owned Businesses

The Roc Nation-managed singer addresses Colin Kaepernick's silent protest against police brutality.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Cardi B. Hired A P.I. To Stop Aggressive Trump Supporters

Rap star Cardi B. revealed Donald Trump's supporters have been targeting her family over her support of Joe Biden and The Democrats.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West Off The Ballot In Presidential Battle For Ohio

Birthday Party candidate Kanye West was handed another defeat on the campaign trail in his attempt to take over the run the United States as President.

AllHipHop Staff

Jussie Smollett Gets Support From Legendary Activists Who Say He Is Innocent In Fake Hate Crime

Prosecutors in Chicago are still going after Jussie Smollett and they are accusing the FBI of holding up their investigation into his "fake" hate crime.

AllHipHop Staff

by

KINGMufasa

The Fresh Prince Streetwear Brand Unveils Limited-Edition 30th Anniversary Collection

Check out some of the clothing items co-signed by DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)