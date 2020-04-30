AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Roc Nation Threatens Company Making Synthetic Jay-Z Vocals That Sound Too Real

Kershaw St. Jawnson

A company has made an A.I. machine that can perfectly imitate celebrity voices but they could get sued for making some Jay-Z vocals.

(AllHipHop News) Roc Nation wants everyone to know that you can’t mess with Jay-Z’s image and likeness and get away with it.

A popular company called Vocal Synthesis learned the hard way when they tried to use his face and voice through “deepfake” technology.

The company created clips of "Jay-Z" rapping Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” “Book of Genesis” and Hamlet’s “To be or not to be” soliloquy on YouTube.

As brilliant as that was … and most certainly entertaining … using artificial intelligence without permission to create a celebrity performance is super illegal.

The anonymous creator of the videos first reported that Roc Nation was not happy about the copyright infringement infractions and sent the company the following notice: “This content unlawfully uses an AI to impersonate our client’s voice.”

But Vocal Synthesis maintains that the videos are really creative ways to use technology and are fun. In a deepfake video, he or she explains his or her position.

Check out Barack Obama and Donald Trump as they appeal to the public why these videos have “no malicious purpose” and that he or she is “disappointed that Jay-Z and Roc Nation have decided to bully a small YouTuber in this way.”

Even funnier than Jay-Z, Obama and Trump, are the voices of Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy, and also Franklin Delano Roosevelt who says “F##ck YouTube and F##k ROC Nation!”

To prove how much they don't give a f##k about the Roc and YouTube, they posted another Jay-Z video after they took down and reposted the Hamlet and Billy Joel videos.

Jay-Z might mind, but the former president didn't care when they had him rap Biggie's "Juicy!" Do you?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye West Buys Back His Old Home In Chicago

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's war over the house the Chicago rap star grew up in is over.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deveondi

EXCLUSIVE: The Weeknd Denies He Stole Song With Kendrick Lamar

The Weeknd is aiming to hold on to the "Black Panther" money he earned with Kendrick Lamar, after a rock band accused the chart-topping artists of stealing their song to make their own hit record "Pray For Me."

GrouchyGreg

by

Deveondi

Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Approval To Shoot Videos And Work On House Arrest

A judge has signed off on Tekashi 6ix9ine's request to shoot videos around the outside of the residence where he is under house arrest.

Nolan Strong

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

by

Dade305mobster

Blac Chyna Offers Freaks A Peep For $50 Bucks On Onlyfans

Blac Chyna has set up a new Onlyfans account and she's charging freaks to look at her body.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Sin_bk

EXCLUSIVE: XXXTentacion Alleged Killer Scared Of Dying; Writes Letter Seeking Bond

One of the men awaiting trial for allegedly killing XXXTentacion is asking a judge to spare his life from the coronavirus for the sake of his own children.

GrouchyGreg

by

kissasian

Rising Rapper Smoove'L Busted With Gun In New York

Smoove L drove into some serious problems in New York, during the pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

2 Chainz And Partner Sued For Not Paying $25K Commission To Former Employee

2 Chainz has been hit with lawsuit over a former employee of his Escober Restaurant claims that he was stiffed out of a hefty commission check.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

DJ Khaled Joins The All In Challenge With Special Miami Trip

DJ Khaled wants to give fans a special trip to Miami to support the All In Challenge.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Beyoncé And Megan Thee Stallion Drop "Savage" Remix

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion proves that everything Texas does is big with "Savage" remix!

Kershaw St. Jawnson