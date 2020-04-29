Rod Wave Releases New Version Of “Ribbon In The Sky" As An Amazon Music Original

The Alamo Records representative covers the streamer's Emo Trap playlist.

(AllHipHop News) Rising rap star, Rod Wave, already pulled off having the most-streamed album the week Pray 4 Love was released. The set debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 105.8 million streams and 72,000 equivalent album units.

Wave is now giving his fans a new reimagined version of the Pray 4 Love track "Ribbon in the Sky." The Amazon Music original record simply features a single piano and the Florida rhymer's vocals.

"The song is important to me because it's about overcoming what we've been through growing up at the bottom. There's a lot of people who want to see you fail, and I made this song to remind myself to block them out and keep going," states Rod Wave.

"Ribbon in the Sky (Amazon Original)” was added to Amazon Music’s "Emo Trap" playlist. Rod Wave is the current cover artist for the collection. "Emo Trap" also includes tunes by XXXTentacion, Juice WRLD, Lil Skies, G Herbo, YNW Melly, Trippie Redd, Calboy, and more.

Earlier this month, Rod Wave was named as the first selection for Audiomack's #UPNow emerging artist program. In addition, his radio hit "Heart On Ice" is currently the #29 song on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.