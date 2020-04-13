Rod Wave's 'Pray 4 Love' Becomes The Most-Streamed Album For The Week

The emerging southern Hip Hop artist lands in the Top 3 for the first time.

(AllHipHop News) Florida rapper Rod Wave currently has the #2 album in the country. Pray 4 Love opened with 72,000 first-week equivalent album units to take the runner-up slot on the Billboard 200 chart.

While Pray 4 Love fell short of knocking off The Weeknd's After Hours for the pole position, Wave did land at #1 one it came to streaming. The Alamo Records-released project collected 105.8 million streams in its first seven days for the week's best total.

In November 2019, Rod Wave's Ghetto Gospel LP peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart. That set included the single "Heart on Ice (Remix)" featuring Lil Durk which has gone on to be certified platinum by the RIAA.

Elsewhere on the latest Billboard album sales rankings, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake stayed at #3 and Lil Baby’s My Turn climbed two positions to #4. Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial (#7), Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding (#9), and Jhené Aiko’s Chilombo (#10) each made it into the Top 10 region again.