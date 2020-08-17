Rod Wave’s 'Pray 4 Love' Returns To The Top 5; NLE Choppa Scores First Top 10 Entry With 'Top Shotta'

The two freshmen join Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, and Lil Baby among the ten top-selling artists.

(AllHipHop News) The past week has been very memorable for Florida's Rod Wave and Tennessee's NLE Choppa. Both southern rappers landed on XXL's coveted 2020 Freshman Class cover, and they both found their respective projects ranked high on the most recent Billboard 200 chart.

Rod Wave’s second studio album, Pray 4 Love, jumped 19 spots to #4 on the latest Billboard 200 thanks to the release of a deluxe version. The 25-track reissue brought in an additional 75,000 units which is an increase of 258% from last week. It originally opened at #2 in April.

NLE Choppa's debut studio album, Top Shotta, landed at #10 on this week's Billboard 200. The 17-year-old rhymer's first LP collected 36,000 first-week units which consisted of 44.6 million on-demand streams. Previously, his Cottonwood EP peaked at #57.

Elsewhere on the current Billboard 200, Taylor Swift’s Folklore leads the tally for the third week. Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die (#2), Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon (#3), DaBaby’s Blame It on Baby (#8), and Lil Baby’s My Turn (#9) remain in the Top 10 as well.