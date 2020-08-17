AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rod Wave’s 'Pray 4 Love' Returns To The Top 5; NLE Choppa Scores First Top 10 Entry With 'Top Shotta'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The two freshmen join Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, and Lil Baby among the ten top-selling artists.

(AllHipHop News) The past week has been very memorable for Florida's Rod Wave and Tennessee's NLE Choppa. Both southern rappers landed on XXL's coveted 2020 Freshman Class cover, and they both found their respective projects ranked high on the most recent Billboard 200 chart.

Rod Wave’s second studio album, Pray 4 Love, jumped 19 spots to #4 on the latest Billboard 200 thanks to the release of a deluxe version. The 25-track reissue brought in an additional 75,000 units which is an increase of 258% from last week. It originally opened at #2 in April. 

NLE Choppa's debut studio album, Top Shotta, landed at #10 on this week's Billboard 200. The 17-year-old rhymer's first LP collected 36,000 first-week units which consisted of 44.6 million on-demand streams. Previously, his Cottonwood EP peaked at #57.

Elsewhere on the current Billboard 200, Taylor Swift’s Folklore leads the tally for the third week. Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die (#2), Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon (#3), DaBaby’s Blame It on Baby (#8), and Lil Baby’s My Turn (#9) remain in the Top 10 as well.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

More Problems For R. Kelly - Sex Abuse Survivor Demands Money In STD Lawsuit

R. Kelly ignored a lawsuit from a woman who claims she was sexually abused by the singer, and now he's about to pay for it.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Slashes Prices Of Her OnlyFans Subscription As Channel Blows Up

Cardi B's new OnlyFans account is going to make her millions of dollars.

AllHipHop Staff

Lauryn Hill Breaks Silence On Daughter's Abuse Claims

Lauryn issued a very eloquent and thoughtful statement after her daughter Selah about her relationship with her mother.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Lloyd's Of London Responds To T.I.'s Open Letter About Its Connection To The Slave Trade

The veteran emcee is demanding the multi-billion dollar British institution compensate descendants of African slaves.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Brings Back Sunday Service In Wyoming

Ye and Kim K post clips from the outdoor worship session.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kim Kardashian Calls For C-Murder To Be Released From Prison

Monica is working with the criminal justice reform advocate to help the incarcerated New Orleans native.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Breaks YouTube Record For Biggest First Week U.S. Debut

The controversial single continues to dominate the charts.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Russell Brand Slammed For "Mansplaining" Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallions "WAP"

Russell Brand is under fire for trying to unpack women's sexuality through Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's raunchy song "WAP."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West Offers Lucrative Job To Christians Only

Yeezy turned to Twitter to find someone to help him manage his billions.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Common Among The Artists Slated To Play The DNC

Chicago rapper Common is heading to the DNC to help wrangle up support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Kershaw St. Jawnson