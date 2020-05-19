Rod Wave Signs Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV

The agreement is said to cover the Alamo Records signee's catalog and future works.

(AllHipHop News) "Heart On Ice" hitmaker Rod Wave just inked a global co-publishing deal with the Sony/ATV Music Publishing company. The announcement was made on March 18.

“Rod Wave has unlimited musical potential and a poetic intensity that connects with fans," said Sony/ATV Chairman & CEO Jon Platt in a statement. "We’re thrilled to welcome singer, songwriter, & rapper Rod Wave to the global family!

Earlier this year, Wave dropped his sophomore studio LP Pray 4 Love. It debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 72,000 first-week units and was the most-streamed album for the week it came out.

This year has seen Audiomack name Rod Wave as its first #UPNow artist. Additionally, the 20-year-old worked with Amazon Music to produce a reimagined version of the Pray 4 Love track "Ribbon in the Sky."