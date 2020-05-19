AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rod Wave Signs Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The agreement is said to cover the Alamo Records signee's catalog and future works.

(AllHipHop News) "Heart On Ice" hitmaker Rod Wave just inked a global co-publishing deal with the Sony/ATV Music Publishing company. The announcement was made on March 18.

“Rod Wave has unlimited musical potential and a poetic intensity that connects with fans," said Sony/ATV Chairman & CEO Jon Platt in a statement. "We’re thrilled to welcome singer, songwriter, & rapper Rod Wave to the global family!

Earlier this year, Wave dropped his sophomore studio LP Pray 4 Love. It debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 72,000 first-week units and was the most-streamed album for the week it came out.

This year has seen Audiomack name Rod Wave as its first #UPNow artist. Additionally, the 20-year-old worked with Amazon Music to produce a reimagined version of the Pray 4 Love track "Ribbon in the Sky."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Lil Nas X Offers Up Flamenco Music Defense In Battle For Millions Over "Rodeo"

Lil Nas X wants a musicologist to prove his song "Rodeo" was inspired by Flamenco music.

GrouchyGreg

by

Lbxx

Are Snoop Dogg & Busta Rhymes Set To Faceoff In A 'Verzuz' Battle?

Both Hip Hop legends have three decades worth of hits in their arsenal.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JoeyFocusd

Swizz Beatz Calls On Jermaine Dupri To Help Set Up 'Verzuz' Battle Featuring 112 & Jagged Edge

Will the world get to see an all-ATL faceoff between the two bands?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

San Antonio Reporter Reacts To Future Sampling His Voice On 'High Off Life' Album

It looks like Steve Spriester is embracing his new "Mr. Put Money In Bag" moniker.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

TDE CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith Announces Kendrick Lamar Will Return Soon

Is Kung Fu Kenny ready to release new music?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Billboard Responds To 6ix9ine's Accusations Of Being Cheated Out Of "Gooba" Going No. 1

Pop superstars Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber also had words for the controversial rapper.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Durk Talks Working With Metro Boomin On 'No Auto Durk' Joint Project

The 'Just Cause Y'all Waited 2' creator has another body of work on the way.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Warren G Gives Back To Students At St. Bernadino Valley College

There is a particular cloth that those 213 guys are cut from. And while everyone is focusing on Tekashi trying to pull Snoop out of character, the Dogfather’s former group mate and friend, Warren G is showing the world why those Long Beach boys are just different.

AllHipHop Staff

Rick Ross Confirmed To Be The Father Of His Two Kids

Just a few years ago, it looked like Rick Ross was joining the ranks of Hip-Hop’s top dads. Pops like Khaled, Diddy, Snoop, LL, and Jay-Z have gone over and beyond to secure the future for their children. But now he joins Future in dragging his ex-lover to court to establish whether or not he is the father of three faultless children.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Dillards Beats Boosie - Pepper Spray Lawsuit Thrown Out Of Court

Boosie lost a lawsuit against Dillards because he refused to show up to court.

Nolan Strong