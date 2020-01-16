AllHipHop
Login

Roddy Ricch Beats Domestic Violence Charges

AllHipHop Staff
by

Buzzing rapper Roddy Ricch scored a big win when the cops decided to drop domestic violence charges against him.

(AllHipHop News) Los Angeles prosecutors have dropped domestic violence charges against

rapper Roddy Ricch due to a lack of evidence.

The "Ballin'" star, real name Rodrick Wayne Moor, Jr., faced criminal action after a heated argument with his girlfriend reportedly turned physical last August.

His alleged victim didn't require medical attention, but Ricch, 21, was arrested for misdemeanor battery on a spouse or girlfriend and later released on bond.

However, authorities have since declined to pursue the case.

Putting the legal issue behind him is good news for Ricch as he continues to celebrate after scoring the first U.S. chart double of the new decade.

His debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, and single, "The Box," hit the number one spots on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 countdowns this week.

Comments
Killer Mike Plans To Reopen Historic Bankhead Seafood Restaurant With T.I.
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDBeautiful
Diddy Celebrates The Notorious B.I.G. Being Selected For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
dessy6767
dessy6767https://mymenuprice.com/my-zaxbys-survey-myzaxbysvisit/ Through this My Zaxby’s Visit, the company wants your genuine…
Meek Mill Releases The Trailer For 'Charm City Kings' Bike Life Movie
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album Makes References To Mass Tragedies
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
5
Last Reply· by
gameovr4u
gameovr4uRace and got nothing to do with it besides...What topics did you want to hear?the one about guns and drugs that every…
Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Circles' Released
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovve
JennylovveNever be forgotten.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/eminem-addresses-mgk-beef-on-unaccommodating-off-new-album.html
Denzel Curry Reschedules "Red Bull Zeltron World Wide" Battle With J.I.D
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
B2K Star Raz B Busted For Drunk Driving
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Apple Music, The NBA & UnitedMasters Premiere "BASE:LINE" Music Playlist
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Mariah Carey Reacts To Being Voted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Yung Joc Explains Tattooing Fiancée's Name On His Penis
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment