Roddy Ricch Beats Domestic Violence Charges

(AllHipHop News) Los Angeles prosecutors have dropped domestic violence charges against

rapper Roddy Ricch due to a lack of evidence.

The "Ballin'" star, real name Rodrick Wayne Moor, Jr., faced criminal action after a heated argument with his girlfriend reportedly turned physical last August.

His alleged victim didn't require medical attention, but Ricch, 21, was arrested for misdemeanor battery on a spouse or girlfriend and later released on bond.

However, authorities have since declined to pursue the case.

Putting the legal issue behind him is good news for Ricch as he continues to celebrate after scoring the first U.S. chart double of the new decade.

His debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, and single, "The Box," hit the number one spots on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 countdowns this week.