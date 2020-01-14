Roddy Ricch Becomes First Act In The 2020s To Score No. 1 Song & No. 1 Album Simultaneously

(AllHipHop News) Roddy Ricch is undeniably making some of the most popular music in America today. The 21-year-old West Coaster is topping two of the country's main music charts.

Ricch's "The Box" single beat out Justin Bieber's "Yummy" to hit #1 on the Hot 100 chart. Plus, his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial album returned to #1 on the Billboard 200 chart for a second nonconsecutive week.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were the last act to top the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 at the same time with "Swallow" and A Star Is Born soundtrack in 2019. That makes Roddy the first artist to hit the summit of both charts simultaneously in the 2020s decade.

"The Box" is also the #1 record on the Streaming Songs chart, Rap Streaming Songs chart, Hot R & B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, Hot Rap Songs chart, and Rap Digital Song Sales chart. Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial leads the Top Rap Albums chart and Top R & B/Hip-Hop Albums chart too. Roddy Ricch also has a #1 on the Rap Airplay chart as a feature on the Grammy-nominated "Ballin'" by Mustard.