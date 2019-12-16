AllHipHop
Roddy Ricch Earns First No. 1 Album With 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The 21-year-old West Coaster tops the charts.

(AllHipHop News) Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial is the #1 album in America. Roddy Ricch's debut studio LP landed in the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart with 101,000 first-week units.

98,000 of those equivalent album units came from 131 million on-demand audio streams. Ricch's project collected 3,000 units in pure album sales.

"Please excuse me for being antisocial is officially a #1 album 🏆 thank u God," tweeted Ricch about his commercial accomplishment.

The Compton rapper also earned three nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards which is scheduled to take place on January 26. He is competing for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song (“Racks in the Middle") as well as Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Ballin’").

