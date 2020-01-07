AllHipHop
Roddy Ricch Earns First Top 5 Song On The Hot 100 With "The Box"

The West Coaster is starting off the new decade near the top of the charts.

(AllHipHop News) While many Hip Hop followers were ready to crown either DaBaby or Megan Thee Stallion as 2019's Rookie Of The Year, Roddy Ricch worked his name into the conversation in the fourth quarter. The Compton rhymer is also starting off 2020 with undeniable commercial success.

Roddy's "The Box" has become a breakout hit for the Atlantic recording artist. This week, the song jumped 10 spots to #3 on the Hot 100 chart, giving Ricch the first Top 5 song of his career. The record has also peaked at #1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

"The Box" appears on the Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial album. In December, the project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 101,000 first-week units. Gunna, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Mustard, Ty Dolla Sign, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie make appearances on the LP.

Later this month, Roddy Ricch has the chance to add another major accomplishment to his résumé. The 21-year-old Californian picked up three nominations at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Best Rap Performance (“Racks in the Middle"), Best Rap Song (“Racks in the Middle"), and Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Ballin’").

