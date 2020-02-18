AllHipHop
Roddy Ricch's 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' Returns To No. 1 For A Fourth Week

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

"The Box" hitmaker's nonconsecutive run on the chart dates back to December 2019.

(AllHipHop News) Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial is the #1 album in the country once again. Roddy Ricch's debut studio LP is spending its fourth nonconsecutive week in the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

The project added another 79,000 equivalent album units in the last week. That total was enough for Ricch to hold off Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding (#2 with 52,000 units) and Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By (#3 with 51,000 units).

Lil Wayne's Funeral debuted at #1 on last week's Billboard 200. The effort slipped to #6 in its second week with 44,000 units. 

Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke earned his first Top 10 entry. Meet the Woo, V.2 opened at #7 (36,000 units). DaBaby​’s Kirk jumped three positions to #9 (32,000 units).

