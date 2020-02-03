AllHipHop
Roddy Ricch's 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Grammy winner continues to rack up victories.

(AllHipHop News) At this point, it seems pretty clear Roddy Ricch is the biggest breakout mainstream artist of 2020 so far. The Compton rapper's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is once again the #1 album in the country.

Ricch's debut studio LP brought in another 95,000 units in the latest tracking week. Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial has now spent three nonconsecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200.

Additionally, "The Box" is expected to hold onto the #1 position on the Hot 100 chart. That would give Roddy Ricch the most popular single and most popular album simultaneously for the second time this year.

Eminem’s former #1, Music to Be Murdered By, dropped to #2 with 89,000 second-week units. Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding remained at #5, Mac Miller’s Circles fell three spots to #6, and DaBaby’s Kirk rose one spot to #7.

