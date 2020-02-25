Roddy Ricch's “The Box” Leads The Hot 100 Chart For A Seventh Straight Week

Even without an official music video, the ‘PEMFBA’ track blocks Future and Drake for another week.

(AllHipHop News) Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” continues to rule over Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The biggest song of 2020, so far, is once again the #1 song in the country.

“The Box” tops the Hot 100 for a seventh consecutive week. The Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial single collected 52.2 million streams in the United States over the tracking week, giving the record its eighth turn at #1 on the Streaming Songs chart.

Roddy also leads the Hot R & B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for the eighth week. In addition, “The Box” climbed one spot to #7 on the Digital Song Sales chart and rose three spots to #10 on Radio Songs chart.

Future's "Life Is Good" featuring Drake still sits at #2. The Freebandz-OVO duo has been stuck behind Ricch for the sixth consecutive week. Former Hot 100 chart-topper "Circles" by Post Malone remains at #3.