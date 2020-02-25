Roddy Ricch's “The Box” Leads The Hot 100 Chart For A Seventh Straight Week
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” continues to rule over Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The biggest song of 2020, so far, is once again the #1 song in the country.
“The Box” tops the Hot 100 for a seventh consecutive week. The Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial single collected 52.2 million streams in the United States over the tracking week, giving the record its eighth turn at #1 on the Streaming Songs chart.
Roddy also leads the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for the eighth week. In addition, “The Box” climbed one spot to #7 on the Digital Song Sales chart and rose three spots to #10 on Radio Songs chart.
Future's "Life Is Good" featuring Drake still sits at #2. The Freebandz-OVO duo has been stuck behind Ricch for the sixth consecutive week. Former Hot 100 chart-topper "Circles" by Post Malone remains at #3.