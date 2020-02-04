Roddy Ricch's "The Box" Remains At No. 1  For A Fourth Week

(AllHipHop News) One day after Roddy Ricch learned his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial album rose back to #1 on the Billboard 200, the Atlantic recording artist found out "The Box" is still #1 as well. The song remained atop the Hot 100 chart for the fourth week.

"The Box" is the longest-running Number One of 2020 so far. Ricch's breakout single has also led the Hot R & B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and Hot Rap Songs chart for five weeks.

In addition, Ricch continues to be a streaming juggernaut. "The Box" commands Billboard's Streaming Songs chart for a fifth week with 67 million streams. It also currently sits at #1 on Spotify's weekly U.S. chart with 21 million streams.

Future's "Life Is Good" featuring Drake remained in the runners-up position on the Hot 100 for the third week. Post Malone's former #1, "Circles," climbed one spot this week to #3. Eminem's "Godzilla" featuring Juice WRLD dropped out of the Top 10 after debuting at #3 in its opening week.