AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Roddy Ricch's "The Box" Rules Over The Hot 100 Chart For 8th Week

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Grammy winner also earned another single certifcation from the RIAA.

(AllHipHop News) Roddy Ricch has sat atop the Hot 100 chart for two full months. "The Box" is once again the #1 song in America for the eighth consecutive week.

Ricch's smash hit is getting a boost because the Compton rapper finally released the official visuals for the song. As of press time, "The Box" has collected more than 18 million views on YouTube since being published on February 28.

In addition, the RIAA certified that Roddy Ricch earned a double Platinum plaque for the Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial track. "The Box" is the second record by Ricch to achieve that status, joining his guest appearance on Mustard's "Ballin'."

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Future and Drake's "Life Is Good" continues to remain at #2. Post Malone's "Circles" stays at #3, and The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" climbed two spots to #8. Roddy and Mustard's "Ballin'" held onto the #17 position.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Notorious B.I.G.'s B-Day To Be Celebrated By The Universal Hip Hop Museum

While the museum will not open until 2023 in the Bronx, the cultural center took to social media to announce that Down Lo Music and UHHM have teamed up for this epic celebration of Biggie Smalls!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

craftmattic

Philadelphia Man Convicted Of Murdering Nicki Minaj's Tour Manager

Two people are now set to be incarcerated over a violent incident in Germantown.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

MaryMartinez

50 Cent Tries To Recruit Drake & Chris Brown For Posthumous Pop Smoke Album

Roddy Ricch seems to be on board with Fiddy's latest music move.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

CoolAsIce

EXCLUSIVE: AR-AB Gets New Sentencing Date On Kingpin Charges

AR-AB will be sentenced this May after he was convicted of being a drug kingpin in Philadelphia.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Whodey1983

Flavor Flav Fires Back At Chuck D & Chuck D Releases Statement With Public Enemy

The dispute between the stars of Public Enemy continues and it isn't pretty.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Rolfweinstein

Public Enemy Parts Ways With Flavor Flav Over Bernie Sanders Rally Dispute

Chuck D implies the 'Flavor of Love' star is ungrateful.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

Chuck D Claims Flavor Flav Was Suspended From Public Enemy In 2016

"It's time to move on and everyone wishes Flavor well."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lupe Fiasco Reacts To Royce Da 5'9" Rejecting His Bid To Join Slaughterhouse

The Chicago representative responds with the Crying Jordan meme...

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion Sues 1501 Label Over Disputed Contract; Atlantic's Yung Berg Defends Deal

"This game ain't got no love for nobody."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Doja Cat Talks Putting On Other Female Rappers Ashnikko & BigKlit

The 24-year-old, LA-based performer is climbing the charts.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

MaryMartinez