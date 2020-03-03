Roddy Ricch's "The Box" Rules Over The Hot 100 Chart For 8th Week

The Grammy winner also earned another single certifcation from the RIAA.

(AllHipHop News) Roddy Ricch has sat atop the Hot 100 chart for two full months. "The Box" is once again the #1 song in America for the eighth consecutive week.

Ricch's smash hit is getting a boost because the Compton rapper finally released the official visuals for the song. As of press time, "The Box" has collected more than 18 million views on YouTube since being published on February 28.

In addition, the RIAA certified that Roddy Ricch earned a double Platinum plaque for the Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial track. "The Box" is the second record by Ricch to achieve that status, joining his guest appearance on Mustard's "Ballin'."

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Future and Drake's "Life Is Good" continues to remain at #2. Post Malone's "Circles" stays at #3, and The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" climbed two spots to #8. Roddy and Mustard's "Ballin'" held onto the #17 position.