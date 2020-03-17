Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Spends 10 Straight Weeks At No. 1 On The Hot 100

Compton’s latest rap star inches closer to accompanying Diddy and Drizzy on an all-time list.

(AllHipHop News) Nothing seems to be slowing down the chart success of “The Box.” Roddy Ricch’s breakout solo single is once again the #1 song in America by topping the Hot 100 for another week.

The Grammy winner’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial track spent its 10th consecutive week in the pole position. “The Box” becomes the 39th song in the chart’s history to hold the #1 spot for at least 10 weeks.

Just 3% of all Hot 100 Number Ones have led the Billboard tally for 10 weeks or more. If “The Box” can stay at #1 at least one more time, the song will join only 25 other tunes that capped the Hot 100 for a minimum of 11 weeks.

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus holds the all-time record (19 weeks). Wiz Khalifa ("See You Again” - 12 weeks), Eminem ("Lose Yourself”- 12), Drake (“God’s Plan” - 11, “In My Feelings” - 10, “One Dance” - 10), Puff Daddy ("I'll Be Missing You” - 11), and Kanye West ("Gold Digger” - 10) are the only other lead rap acts to make the list of 10-week charting entries.