Roddy Ricch's 'The Box' Tops Hot 100 Chart For 11th Week

Will The Weeknd dethrone the Compton spitter next week?

(AllHipHop News) Roddy Ricch maintains his reign on Billboard's main song chart once again. The 21-year-old rapper's "The Box" single off the Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial album leads the Hot 100 for an 11th consecutive week.

"The Box" also sits atop the Hot R & B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for the 12th week. It is the #1 song on the Streaming Songs chart for the 12th time as well.

Ricch is likely to face tough competition for #1 on next week's Hot 100. "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd jumped two positions to #2 this week. The After Hours track presently holds the #1 spots on the iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify charts.

Elsewhere on the current Hot 100, Future and Drake's "Life Is Good" slips again to #4 after peaking at #2. Post Malone's "Circles" remains at #5. Justin Bieber and Quavo's "Intentions" climbs to #8.