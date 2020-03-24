AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Roddy Ricch's 'The Box' Tops Hot 100 Chart For 11th Week

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Will The Weeknd dethrone the Compton spitter next week?

(AllHipHop News) Roddy Ricch maintains his reign on Billboard's main song chart once again. The 21-year-old rapper's "The Box" single off the Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial album leads the Hot 100 for an 11th consecutive week.

"The Box" also sits atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for the 12th week. It is the #1 song on the Streaming Songs chart for the 12th time as well.

Ricch is likely to face tough competition for #1 on next week's Hot 100. "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd jumped two positions to #2 this week. The After Hours track presently holds the #1 spots on the iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify charts.

Elsewhere on the current Hot 100, Future and Drake's "Life Is Good" slips again to  #4 after peaking at #2. Post Malone's "Circles" remains at #5. Justin Bieber and Quavo's "Intentions" climbs to #8.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cam'ron: 'Uncut Gems' Directors Used Me & Tried To Give Me A "Sucker Ass Role"

The Dipset general jokes about wanting a "consultant fee."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

rell e. rell

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine May Have Coronavirus, Wants Out Of Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine fears he may have the coronavirus, so he's asking a judge to let him out of prison early to serve out his prison sentence at home.

GrouchyGreg

by

Big opie52

Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake’ Spends A Second Week At No. 1

Don Toliver debuts in the Top 10.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Chanel West Coast, Sharon Stone Reach Tentative Agreement In Legal War

Sharon Stone and Chanel West Coast have reached a tentative agreement, but the coronavirus is going to delay making it official for awhile.

Nolan Strong

by

ThongCreeper

Lil Uzi Vert Makes History By Charting Every Song From Back-To-Back Weekly Album Releases

The "Bean (Kobe)" performer is having a remarkable month.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

'The Banker' Starring Anthony Mackie & Samuel L. Jackson Premieres On Apple TV+

The streamer presents director George Nolfi's historical drama about two African-American businessmen.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Eliza Reign Denies She Invaded Future's Privacy In War Over Baby

Future's messy war with Eliza Reign over his alleged baby isn't slowing down as she fights the rapper in an invasion of privacy lawsuit.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Bun B Shares Video Of White Woman Calling His Wife Racist Slurs

Bun B and his wife got into an altercation with a crazy, racist white woman, and it was all captured on video!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Woman After Game's "Born To Rap" Profits To Satisfy $7 Million Judgment

Game could lose all of the proceeds from his latest album "Born To Rap" to a woman who is trying to get $7 million out of the Compton legend!

Nolan Strong

by

Big opie52

The Weeknd To Compete For Biggest Sales Week Of His Career With 'After Hours' Album

The R&B superstar should easily earn his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)