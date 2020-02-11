AllHipHop
Roddy Ricch's "The Box" Tops The Hot 100 Chart For A Fifth Consecutive Week

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
The 21-year-old Hip Hop neophyte controls several other Billboard rankings too.

(AllHipHop News) Roddy Ricch's reign on the Hot 100 chart just won't let up. The Compton rhymer sits atop the tally for a fifth straight week with his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial track "The Box."

With 63.2 million streams in the United States, "The Box" also leads the Streaming Songs chart for the sixth week. The Atlantic recording artist has ruled over the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and Hot Rap Songs chart for six weeks as well.

Ricch has managed to prevail over the Hot 100 for 71% of the year so far without releasing an accompanying music video, but the success of "The Box" is not just from streams. The single sold 12,000 units (#9, Digital Song Sales chart) and collected 46.1 million all-format airplay audience impressions on the radio (#15, Radio Songs chart) over the last tracking week.

Future and Drake's "Life Is Good" collaboration continues to remain in the runner-up position for a fourth consecutive week. Post Malone's "Circles" presently holds the third spot after reaching #1 for two weeks in 2019 and one week in 2020.

