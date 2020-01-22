Roddy Ricch's "The Box" Tops The Hot 100 Chart For A Second Week

(AllHipHop News) California's Roddy Ricch already became the first act in the 2020s to hold the #1 song and #1 album at the same time. Now, he is also the first act in the 2020s to lead the Hot 100 chart for more than one week.

"The Box" is spending its second consecutive week atop the Hot 100, preventing Future's new track "Life Is Good" featuring Drake (#2) from claiming the pole position. Ricch's breakout hit also sits at #1 on the Streaming Songs chart for a third week.

With 77.2 million streams, the Atlantic recording artist scored the highest streaming total since Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road" totaled 86.2 million streams in July 2019. Ricch's 30 Roc-produced song saw an increase of 13% over the last week.

"The Box" is beginning to get radio play as well. The single entered the Radio Songs chart for the first time at #50. Plus, the Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial track sits at the pinnacle of the Hot R & B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.