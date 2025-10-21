Ron Sweeney Responds To Reports About Lil Wayne Lawsuit: “My Case Is Still Very Much Alive”

In an exclusive statement to AllHipHop, veteran attorney Ron Sweeney refutes reports that he lost a lawsuit to Lil Wayne, insisting his case is “still very much alive.”

Attorney Ronald Sweeney, who once represented Lil Wayne and played a key role in the rapper’s long legal battle with Cash Money Records, is not backing down despite recent reports. The industry veteran has issued an exclusive statement to AllHipHop addressing recent reports that he lost a lawsuit to the Grammy-winning artist.

Sweeney, a high-powered lawyer, has worked with the likes of Eazy-E, Sean “Diddy” Combs and was instrumental in helping Lil Wayne secure his freedom. He helped broker a major financial settlement from Cash Money and Universal Music Group worth over a reported $100 million.

Recent stories circulating online claimed that Sweeney’s lawsuit against Wayne was dismissed and that he had been ordered to pay the rapper $20 million. However, Sweeney says those reports are false and misleading.

Below is Ron Sweeney’s statement in full, printed as requested – without editing:

“Contrary to some reports, the court did not dismiss my lawsuit against LIl Wayne nor was I ordered to pay him $20 Million Dollars. In January of 2023 the New York Court of Appeals dismissed Wayne’s $20 Million dollar lawsuit against me and said that his lawsuit against me was meritless. At Wayne’s direction, his attorneys filed a baseless lawsuit aimed at attacking my name and reputation without doing any due diligence whatsoever. Among the false claims, I was accused of receiving an additional 10% from the settlement of the Cash Money Universal lawsuit. The truth is, I negotiated with the litigator to reduced Wayne’s litigation costs by 10%, saving him tens of millions of dollars in the process. I sued Wayne for the money owed me for work that I completed on his behalf as an attorney, personal manager and as a record executive for Young Money Records – one of the most successful labels in the industry. For over 13 years, Wayne and I had an agreement based on mutual trust and he paid me 10% without any hesitation. It was a handshake deal, and I honored it every step of the way. I’m from the streets of South Central LA. I was taught that your word is your bond. I gave my word, and I delivered for Wayne. As a result of my services and operating his businesses on his behalf, he received more than $300 Million Dollars. Wayne acknowledged during his deposition that I never stole from him or lied to him. Notwithstanding my different responsibilities, the court ruled that all of my services should be held to the standard of an attorney. Since I did not have a written agreement with Wayne, under California law Wayne had the right to void our agreement, but I still have the right to be paid the “reasonable value of my services”. My case against Wayne is still very much alive and is heading towards a jury trial. The overwhelming evidence and my witnesses will substantiate all of my claims. Based on the extraordinary services I rendered and the incredible result that I got for Wayne, I’m certain that at trial, after the jury reviews the evidence and the testimony of my witnesses, the jury will rule that I’m entitled to my 10% as the “reasonable value of my services”.”

Sweeney remains steadfast that his lawsuit is ongoing and that he expects a jury to vindicate his position.

The dispute between Lil Wayne and Sweeney stems from a long professional relationship that began during Wayne’s turbulent years battling Cash Money co-founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams over unpaid royalties and control of Young Money. Sweeney helped lead the legal and business restructuring that ultimately allowed Wayne to gain ownership stakes and significant payouts before their partnership soured.

As the case moves toward trial, Sweeney says he stands by his record and reputation: a man of his word who helped deliver one of the biggest settlements in modern hip-hop history.