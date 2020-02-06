Rosa Parks' Nephew Says Nicki Minaj's Lyric About The Civil Rights Icon Was Disrespectful

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj may not currently care about the negative reactions to her bar about Rosa Parks in "Yikes," but a family member of the “Mother of the Modern-Day Civil Rights Movement" did not appreciate the song. Parks' nephew, William McCauley, has issued a public statement about the matter.

"It was both heartbreaking and disrespectful that Nicki Minaj would have a lyric in a song that can be used negatively when mentioning someone who provided her the freedoms that she has today," McCauley told TMZ.

Anita Peek, the Executive Director of the Rosa and Raymond Parks Institute for Self Development, also had an issue with what the rapper said about the legendary African-American on "Yikes." However, Peek reportedly believes Parks would have tried to educate Minaj instead of condemning her.

"All you b*tches Rosa Parks, uh oh, get your ass up," rapped Nicki in the "Yikes" snippet posted to social media. There were initial reports that claimed the New York City-bred entertainer did not mean to disrespect Parks, but Minaj posted on Instagram that she "don't care" that anyone was upset about the line.

Nicki Minaj was in a similar situation like this in the past. Back in 2014, Malcolm X's daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz, denounced the rap star's use of a picture of the murdered civil rights activist for the cover art of a record titled "Looking Ass N*gga." Minaj eventually apologized to the Malcolm X estate for the image.