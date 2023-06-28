Roseanne Barr Is Looking For Lizzo To Thank Her For Paving The Way

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The controversial celebrity shares a magazine cover from nearly 30 years ago.

Roseanne Barr went from an Emmy-winning actress in a top-rated show named after her to a right-wing QAnon conspiracy theorist. The 70-year-old comedian also seems to want some credit for R&B/Pop singer Lizzo’s success.

Ever since her breakout single “Truth Hurts” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2019, Lizzo has graced the cover of magazines such as Elle, Essence, Time, Vanity Fair, Variety, and Vogue. Many fans and industry peers of the Grammy winner often celebrate her for expressing body positivity.

Apparently, Roseanne Barr believes she played a role in opening the door for Lizzo to find mainstream acceptance as a full-figured woman. The Donald Trump supporter took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the Atlantic recording artist.

“When is @lizzobeeating going to thank me for paving the way. An homage to Botero. Photo by Annie Leibovitz,” wrote Roseanne Barr on the social media platform. The statement also served as the caption for a picture of Barr’s appearance on a Vanity Fair cover from 1994.

The Roseanne show was a huge hit for the ABC network during its initial run from 1988 to 1997. Other channels such as TBS, Nick at Nite, and WE tv ran reruns for years. Roseanne Barr reprised her role as Roseanne Conner for the sitcom’s revival in 2018.

However, ABC canceled the rebooted series after Roseanne Barr made racially insensitive remarks about Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to President Barack Obama. ABC then repackaged Roseanne as The Conners without Barr.

Meanwhile, Lizzo continues to present her “The Special Tour” which next takes place in Gdynia, Poland on June 28. She released the Special studio album in July 2022. That project debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart with 69,000 first-week units.