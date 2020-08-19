Rotimi Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Empire

A music video for “In My Bed” is on the way.

(AllHipHop News) Olurotimi "Rotimi" Akinosho first caught a lot of television watchers' attention with his portrayal of Andre "Dre" Coleman on the Starz drama series Power. The New Jersey-born actor is also a professional recording artist.

Rotimi has released music projects such as While You Wait, Royal Wednesday, Summer Bangerz, Walk With Me, The Beauty of Becoming, and Unplugged Sessions. The singer/songwriter recently signed a multi-million dollar deal with EMPIRE.

“It’s an artist's dream to have control over their journey, and to partner with a label that fully commits to that dream is a reality that I’m grateful for," states Rotimi. "Their belief in me and support of my visions have been amazing and I’m looking forward to continuing this collaboration on an even higher level."

The 31-year-old entertainer is set to drop an official music video for his single “In My Bed” featuring Wale later this month. Rotimi and his team executed a plan to film the visuals while practicing social-distancing in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Beyond being an incredibly talented musician and actor, Rotimi leaves a lasting impression on anyone he meets with his genuine passion and authenticity," says Nima Etminan, EMPIRE's COO. "His excitement for his craft cuts through in everything he does. We’ve already enjoyed success together and the EMPIRE family is thrilled to enter the next chapter of our partnership with Ro."

Kenny Hamilton of CSH Management Group adds, "[EMPIRE founder Ghazi Shami] has been a man of his word from day one. Him, along with Nina and [EMPIRE VP of A & R Tina Davis] have helped us grow in every aspect of this business and I’m very thankful to have them as partners as the world continues to grow and love the music Rotimi is putting out."