AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Roy Woods Explains The Title For His New 'Dem Times' EP

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch the Unlock The Underground member's "I Feel It" music video.

(AllHipHop News) It has been a very productive year for the OVO Sound roster. Drake, the label's co-founder and frontman, dropped Dark Lane Demo Tapes earlier this month. 

Before Drizzy let loose his latest commercial mixtape, PartyNextDoor released Partymobile in March. DVSN followed that effort a few weeks later with A Muse in Her Feelings. 

OVO's Roy Woods is up next. His 6-track Dem Times EP will land on Friday, May 15. The Canadian singer presented the "I Feel It" music video as a precursor to his upcoming project.

"We're in a place and space that a lot of us have never experienced before. That's what made me want to release my EP, Dem Times, and it's also why I chose the name," explains Woods. 

He continues, "If you're from Toronto, then you know exactly what I am referring to. Life is short and can change in a blink of an eye. Appreciate life and all dem times at all times."

Dem Times follows previous Roy Woods EPs such as 2015's Exis and 2016's Nocturnal. The 24-year-old Brampton native born Denzel Spencer also created 2017's Say Less studio LP and 2016's Waking at Dawn mixtape.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Conway The Machine Buys NFTA Workers Breakfast

In a weekend-long run of charitable work Conway the Machine looked out for his community.

Maria Myraine

by

steveregal

Ludacris And Nelly Go Hit For Hit In Verzuz Battle

Ludacris took on Nelly tonight during a Verzuz battle, which had to overcome severe technical problems on Nelly's part.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Rainey Claims Game Gave Wack 100 His House; Pursues Publishing Payments

A woman trying to wrangle $7 million out of rap star Game is seeking a restraining order against the Compton rapper to prevent him from working with Wack 100 to hide his assets.

AllHipHop Staff

J. Cole Pulls The Plug On Dreamville Festival 2020

Rapper J. Cole is looking out for his fans and pulling the plug on his critically acclaimed Dreamville Festival.

Mike Winslow

by

alobuta2020

Private Funeral Service For Little Richard

Little Richard's Alma Mater to host private funeral.

Maria Myraine

EXCLUSIVE: Desiigner Why He Left G.O.OD. Music And How He Prepped For Indie Success

Desiigner sits down with AllHipHop.com to explain what his issues were with G.O.O.D Music, his L.O.D. label, and building an empire of his own.

AllHipHop Staff

Baltimore Declares "Mask Up" As Official COVID19 Anthem

Alexis "Chink" Harris reminds Maryland to "Mask Up."

Maria Myraine

Ludacris And Timbaland Are Back in the Studio

Calling on long-time friend and collaborator, Ludacris reveals new music with Timbaland on the way.

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg Wants To Take On Jay-Z In Battle Of Hits

Snoop Dogg is hoping Jay-Z is down for a Verzuz battle.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Lisa8616

Tory Lanez Announces New Distribution Deal And R&B Single "Temperature Rising"

Tory Lanez is back with new music and he's flexing his business skills in the process.

Kershaw St. Jawnson