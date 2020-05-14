Roy Woods Explains The Title For His New 'Dem Times' EP

Watch the Unlock The Underground member's "I Feel It" music video.

(AllHipHop News) It has been a very productive year for the OVO Sound roster. Drake, the label's co-founder and frontman, dropped Dark Lane Demo Tapes earlier this month.

Before Drizzy let loose his latest commercial mixtape, PartyNextDoor released Partymobile in March. DVSN followed that effort a few weeks later with A Muse in Her Feelings.

OVO's Roy Woods is up next. His 6-track Dem Times EP will land on Friday, May 15. The Canadian singer presented the "I Feel It" music video as a precursor to his upcoming project.

"We're in a place and space that a lot of us have never experienced before. That's what made me want to release my EP, Dem Times, and it's also why I chose the name," explains Woods.

He continues, "If you're from Toronto, then you know exactly what I am referring to. Life is short and can change in a blink of an eye. Appreciate life and all dem times at all times."

Dem Times follows previous Roy Woods EPs such as 2015's Exis and 2016's Nocturnal. The 24-year-old Brampton native born Denzel Spencer also created 2017's Say Less studio LP and 2016's Waking at Dawn mixtape.