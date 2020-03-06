Royce Da 5'9" Announces "The Allegory US Tour"

Find out where you can see the Midwesterner perform live.

(AllHipHop News) Royce Da 5'9" has already earned widespread critical acclaim for his latest LP titled The Allegory. This spring, concertgoers will get to see the Detroit-raised lyricist perform songs off the album.

"The Allegory US Tour" is scheduled to kick off Tuesday, April 21 at Seattle's The Crocodile. Royce is also set to hit 17 other cities until the final show in Ann Arbor, Michigan on May 20.

Over 22 tracks, Royce Da 5'9" addresses pertinent social issues such as political divisiveness, racial tensions, social media toxicity, fame culture, wealth disparity, mental illness, mass shootings, and the opioid epidemic. Nickel Nine's goal was for the project to positively impact listeners.

“The Allegory is a study on perception and secret (and, not so secret) ills that are afflicting our society. I have a desire to give light to these wrongs in an effort to start the conversation and hopefully help the next generation navigate through,” explained Royce.