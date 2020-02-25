AllHipHop
Royce Da 5'9" Hopes To Help The Next Generation With ‘The Allegory’ Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nearly every track on the project was produced by Nickel Nine.

(AllHipHop News) Detroit emcee Royce Da 5'9" dropped his eighth studio LP, The Allegory, on February 21. The project has already garnered universal acclaim from professional music critics.

Royce began this new album era with a record titled “Black Savage” featuring T.I., Sy Ari Da Kid, CyHi The Prynce, and White Gold. The NFL “Songs Of The Season” Series selection - like other tracks on The Allegory - addresses issues such as generational trauma, politics, and religion.

The Allegory is a study on perception and secret (and, not so secret) ills that are afflicting our society. I have a desire to give light to these wrongs in an effort to start the conversation and hopefully help the next generation navigate through,” explains Royce.

Eminem, KXNG Crooked, DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Vince Staples, Cedric the Entertainer, and other special guests also appear on The Allegory. Royce produced a majority of the songs on the album.

“Production was the next step in the trajectory of my musical career. I’ve been a ghostwriter for years, reached Platinum-status with my own projects and helped others do the same. Adding the title of producer completes the circle,” states Royce.

