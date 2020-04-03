AllHipHop
Royce Da 5'9" Postpones "The Allegory Tour" & Performs For Vevo’s ‘Ctrl’ Series

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Hip Hop veteran runs through his tracks inside the video service’s Brooklyn studio.

(AllHipHop News) As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Royce da 5'9" announced the postponement of his "The Allegory Tour" until further notice. The respected wordsmith made the decision based on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"It has been four years since I've toured the US, and I miss the energy my fans give me while on stage. I was also looking forward to meeting those who have discovered my music via the release of The Allegory," says Royce in a statement.

The PRhyme member continues, "The COVID-19 virus is seriously attacking our nation in the worse way; not only am I staying in as much as I can and following the guidelines our government and the CDC have given us, but I am asking all of you to be safe and do the same. Please know, we are in the process of rescheduling the tour and will have more info as soon as possible."

While he will not be hitting the road this spring, Royce da 5'9" is the latest Hip Hop act to take part in Vevo’s music original content series known as Ctrl. The Detroit-bred emcee performed the tracks “Thou Shall” and “Overcomer.”

Both songs appear on Royce’s critically-acclaimed The Allegory album. Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, KXNG Crooked, Cyhi The Prynce, DJ Premier, Eminem, Sy Ari da Kid, T.I., Vince Staples, Westside Gunn, and other artists are featured on the LP.

Indiana’s Freddie Gibbs debuted his own Ctrl session earlier this month. Other artists that have performed for Vevo include Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, and A$AP Ferg.

