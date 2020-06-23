AllHipHop
Royce Da 5'9 Recruited For Eminem's Charity Foundation

AllHipHop Staff

The two Detroit rappers are working together to make a positive change for their city and beyond.

(AllHipHop News) Eminem has recruited his longtime friend and rap collaborator Royce Da 5'9 to lead the social justice department of his charity foundation.

The "Stan" hitmaker has long been providing aid and support to disadvantaged and at-risk youth in and around his native Detroit, Michigan through the Marshall Mathers Foundation, and now he is adding to the mission statement, seeking to help effect change in the fight to end social injustice.

To lead that project, he has appointed Royce as Director of Community Engagement and Social Justice Initiatives.

In a joint statement, the duo shares, "It's a question everyone should be asking themselves right now. How can I do more?

"We both recognize that by working together to expand the Marshall Mathers Foundation's mission, we CAN do more. And we can do it quickly, effectively, and with real impact."

"I'm super excited about not just donating money but launching new initiatives," Royce writes online in response to the announcement. "My goals are simple. Provide privilege for the underprivileged and I'm honored to team up with Eminem to do so."

