AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Royce Da 5'9 Steps Up To Fight Coronavirus After Family Member Catches Disease

Kershaw St. Jawnson

How has Royce da 5' 9 responded to a family member getting the coronavirus? By helping as many people as he can.

(AllHipHop News) Slaughter House’s Royce da 5’9, like so many in our nation, has been personally impacted by the ravishing pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

An unspecified family member has contracted the coronavirus and has rocked the clan to its core.

“This thing is real, man,” Royce told The Detroit News. “It hit really close to home for me, so I just want to make sure I do my part."

Despite promoting his new album, The Allegory, Royce da 5'9 has been educating people on making charity a lifestyle, not a tax write off.

Just do a deep dive on his Instagram and check out the many ways that he is supporting people in the community during this time.

On Monday, April 1st, he joined Detroit’s Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair to talk about the pandemic and how disproportionately Black people are dying from the disease.

Then on Monday, April 6th, he fed people at the Beaumont Hospital/ Medical Center, Dearborn.

On Tuesday, April 7th he brought attention to the Last Prisoner Project, to speak about low-level crime prisoners who are at risk of contracting the disease while they are incarcerated. #LetThemOut

Royce has also been educating the masses who are so critical of Black people’s hesitancy to leap at every magic cure or vaccination, by highlighting some of America’s shameful past.

On Wednesday, April 8th, he posted information on the Tuskegee Study that used Black people as guinea pigs and injected them with Syphilis— under the guise of them getting free healthcare.

Royce is not doing one or two acts, he is incorporating into his life, ways to help his people through this tough time.

AllHipHop.com extends a heartfelt, peace and blessings to Royce as he and his family grieve the loss of their family member.

It is in tragedies like this that Hip-Hop as a community finds fortitude in not only the muse of our music but the shared camaraderie of our culture.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kodak Black Says He Needs A Knife To Protect Himself From Inmates In Prison

Kodak Black had some words for prison officials at Big Sandy Prison, the high-security prison housing the rap star, who is imprisoned for lying on an application to buy guns.

Mike Winslow

Shoreline Mafia, Fans Mourn The Murder Of Mac P Dawg

The only information fans have received about the death of Los Angeles rapper, Mac P Dog has come from the founder of his label and his friends.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Whodey1983

Post Malone Accused Of Stealing His Big Hit "Circles"

Post Malone is fighting to protect his reputation, by denying he stole his big hit song "Circles."

AllHipHop Staff

Mary J. Blige Explains The Influence Of The Clark Sisters On Her Life

The queen of hip-hop soul spoke about the influence of legendary gospel group The Clark Sisters, as well as her excitement to be a part of the new TV series produced by Queen Latifah.

AllHipHop Staff

Hitman Holla And Tsu Surf Go Head-To Head In Haymaker Contest

Each battler selects their favorite bars, schemes, haymakers, moments or punches from their most prized-competitions throughout their career. Then they match them up against a worthy opponent.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Michael Jackson's Famous White Glove Sells For A Fortune

The white glove that made Michael Jackson famous Was sold on the auction block for a fortune.

AllHipHop Staff

Police Investigating Death Of Grime Rapper Black The Ripper

A variety of grime stars paid tribute to black the Ripper, as police work to figure out how he died on a small Caribbean island.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Explains Dramatic Weight Loss After Hospitalization

Cardi B revealed she lost a bunch of weight, while once again denying she had the coronavirus when she was hospitalized last weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Joel Osteen Taps Kanye West, Mariah Carey & Tyler Perry For Virtual Easter Service

The Houston-based preacher is offering a special holiday presentation for his congregants.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Naughty By Nature Teams With Rita Wilson To Raise Money Money For Artists

The veteran rap crew has teamed up with actress Rita Wilson to raise money after she busted out a version of the group's classic "Hip Hop Hooray."

AllHipHop Staff