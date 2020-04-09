Royce Da 5'9 Steps Up To Fight Coronavirus After Family Member Catches Disease

How has Royce da 5' 9 responded to a family member getting the coronavirus? By helping as many people as he can.

(AllHipHop News) Slaughter House’s Royce da 5’9, like so many in our nation, has been personally impacted by the ravishing pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

An unspecified family member has contracted the coronavirus and has rocked the clan to its core.

“This thing is real, man,” Royce told The Detroit News. “It hit really close to home for me, so I just want to make sure I do my part."

Despite promoting his new album, The Allegory, Royce da 5'9 has been educating people on making charity a lifestyle, not a tax write off.

Just do a deep dive on his Instagram and check out the many ways that he is supporting people in the community during this time.

On Monday, April 1st, he joined Detroit’s Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair to talk about the pandemic and how disproportionately Black people are dying from the disease.

Then on Monday, April 6th, he fed people at the Beaumont Hospital/ Medical Center, Dearborn.

On Tuesday, April 7th he brought attention to the Last Prisoner Project, to speak about low-level crime prisoners who are at risk of contracting the disease while they are incarcerated. #LetThemOut

Royce has also been educating the masses who are so critical of Black people’s hesitancy to leap at every magic cure or vaccination, by highlighting some of America’s shameful past.

On Wednesday, April 8th, he posted information on the Tuskegee Study that used Black people as guinea pigs and injected them with Syphilis— under the guise of them getting free healthcare.

Royce is not doing one or two acts, he is incorporating into his life, ways to help his people through this tough time.

AllHipHop.com extends a heartfelt, peace and blessings to Royce as he and his family grieve the loss of their family member.

It is in tragedies like this that Hip-Hop as a community finds fortitude in not only the muse of our music but the shared camaraderie of our culture.