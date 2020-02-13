Royce Da 5'9" Talks Overcoming Alcoholism & Infidelity

(AllHipHop News) "Sober and faithful" - that is how Royce Da 5'9" describes his current life situation. That was not always the case.

The Detroit-based emcee sat down with DJ Smallz to talk about his journey to self-restraint. He made the difficult turn from alcoholism to sobriety eight years ago.

"I just decided to stop. I made a phone call to a few people," explained Royce. "I've been working the steps ever since. Not even the steps. I've been exercising my right, one day at a time, to never go anywhere near that sh*t again. And I don't miss it."

The Allegory album creator added, "[Alcoholism and infidelity] go hand and hand, but I can't just blame alcohol. That's not fair. The alcohol brings on bad decision making... It's still wrong. If I had to go in front of a judge, I wouldn't expect leniency. But not drinking makes it easy. It's no problem. I'm still attracted to women. I still love Rihanna, but I'm disciplined."