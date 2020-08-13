Rubi Rose Follows Up "Wap" Cameo With "He In His Feelings" Music Video

After getting a co-sign from Cardi B, the rap newcomer is delivering her own visuals.

(AllHipHop News) Atlanta-born rapstress Rubi Rose is having a breakout week. She caught a lot of people's attention when she appeared in the record-breaking music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "Wap."

Rose is now presenting her own vision in the form of visuals for her single "He In His Feelings." The Damien Sandoval-directed clip displays the Georgia State University graduate rocking various all-black outfits as she rhymes over the JayUncut-produced beat.

"He In His Feelings" arrives after Rose let loose other tracks such as "Pretty MF" and "Hit Yo Dance" featuring Yella Beezy and NLE Choppa. The official music video for "Big Mouth" has collected over 11 million views on YouTube, and Rose has amassed more than 25 million total streams.

Besides choosing her to be one of the surprise cameos in the much-talked-about "Wap" video, Cardi praised Rubi Rose during an interview with Apple Music's Beats 1. The Grammy winner also shouted her out on Instagram.

"Just bad @therubirose... She haven’t been playing neither. I see her [going] far as well. Real bad b*tch music and a dope ass voice. I don’t stress this enough. You need a unique tone of voice when you a female rapper."