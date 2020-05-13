AllHipHop
Ruby Recordings signs Canadian Rapper JT5K On Heels Of "How Bout Now" EP

Shirley Ju

JT5K dropped an EP at the beginning of the year, and now he has a brand new record deal.

JT5K is here to put on for Canada, specifically Edmonton, Alberta. 

The rapper/singer prides himself in formulating catchy melodies and hooks over production inspired by Drake’s OVO imprint. Of course, growing up in Canada means influences from the greats, from Drake to Tory Lanez to Nav.

Now, Ruby Recordings, an independent record label and management company founded by hip-hop artist and record producer Trizzy, has confirmed via their Twitter account that they have brought Canadian rep and recording artist JT5K into the Ruby fold.

Within the Western Canada, JT5K is a hidden gem in the hip-hop space. With his unique style, flow and voice, he’s steadily making his mark in the music industry. 

JT5K fans are also in luck, as Ruby Recordings announces the rapper's debut single “Came From Nothing” set to arrive on June 12th. 

The single comes on the heels of JT5K’s eight-song "How Bout Now EP," which was released at the top of 2020.

