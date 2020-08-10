Rudy Giuliani: Kanye West Is Secretly A Donald Trump Supporter

Could Ye's questionable run for the presidency put him in legal trouble?

(AllHipHop News) Donald Trump's personal lawyer may have just said the quiet part out loud. After weeks of people accusing Kanye West of trying to draw Black voters' support away from presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Rudy Giuliani poured fuel on that conspiracy theory fire.

TMZ caught up with the former Mayor of New York City, and he was asked about West's supposed 2020 presidential run. Giuliani shared his thoughts on the rapper's true motives which could be purposely assisting Trump and the Republicans to hurt Biden and the Democrats in the general election.

"Kanye, I think, is secretly a Trump supporter," said Giuliani. "Kanye is expressing the discontent of the African-American voter hose been completely taken for granted, completely manipulated by the [Democratic] party for 50 years."

That statement from the 76-year-old politician comes after West insisted in July that he was no longer backing Trump, partly because he was bothered by the president retreating to a bunker during Black Lives Matter protests outside the White House. However, on more than one occasion, West has suggested his true motivation was to serve as a spoiler against the Biden campaign.

Additionally, there have been multiple reports that Republican operatives and Trump-connected attorneys are helping West get his name on several state ballots for November. The Yeezy brand creator was not able to qualify for his own home state because he was 1,300 signatures short of the necessary nominating petitions to qualify for the ballot in Illinois.

Kanye West was also dropped from the presidential ballot in New Jersey. According to April Ryan, a White House correspondent/CNN political analyst, West could face an election fraud investigation for possibly submitting fabricated, identical signatures.