Run-DMC And Aerosmith Reuniting

(AllHipHop News) Rap legends Run-DMC are set to reunite with Aerosmith on the Grammy Awards stage as part of a hits medley celebrating the rockers’ longrunning career.

Frontman Steven Tyler and the Rock band are being saluted as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year, and they are expected to run through their back catalog for a special performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on January 26.

The surviving members of Run-DMC, Joseph ‘Rev Run’ Simmons and Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels, have been invited to be a part of the career-spanning set, joining forces with Aerosmith to revisit their 1986 rap/rock classic, "Walk This Way."

The Grammy Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, will also feature performances by Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, while the Jonas Brothers, Rosalia, Tyler, The Creator, and Camila Cabello have been added to the line-up, too.