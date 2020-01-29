Run-DMC May Release Lost Record With Kobe Bryant

(AllHipHop News) Kobe Bryant's death has inspired Run-DMC star Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons to trawl through his music archives to find tracks the rap trio recorded with the basketball legend.

The rap icon has revealed his group and Kobe hit the studio together to record an Adidas track many years ago, but the project fell apart before they had anything concrete to release.

Now, as the world mourns the death of the sports superstar, he wants to find the music.

"I gotta go through the files and see where it's at," he tells Today, hinting he could release some of the lost recordings.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died along with 7 other people in a helicopter accident on January 26th.